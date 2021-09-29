Your Photos
Jesse McCartney opens up about new music, MSU homecoming concert

By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jesse McCartney will be coming to Mankato Friday to headline Minnesota State University’s annual homecoming concert.

“It’s a very fun concert, and I give the audience what they want and then some. There’s a little bit of something for everyone,” McCartney mentioned.

The show at Myers Field House will feature throwback hits, but the “Beautiful Soul” singer said new music is also in the mix.

He added, “I’m going to wait until the album drops to play any hidden tracks, or some of the tracks that haven’t been heard, but there will be plenty of new music.”

McCartney’s new album, called New Stage, will be his first full-length record release in seven years.

“It’s a very feel good album, so if you like romantic, sort of singer-songwriter-type songs, I think you’ll dig this album,” McCartney explained.

His debut single “Party For Two” revealed his main inspiration behind New Stage.

He said, “It was sort of my I love you letter to Katie when we got engaged. It is very personal, obviously to me, but I think it’s very accessible and relatable to anybody who’s been in a relationship or has a life partner.”

McCartney and his fiancée Katie will tie the knot in late October.

He added, “It’s about your best friend and all the enjoyable things that you guys get to do together.”

New Stage will come out next week, but McCartney said he’ll give the homecoming audience an early sneak peek.

“There’s a lot that’s happened in the past 15+ years of my life career-wise and personally, so I kind of talk about all of that,” McCartney explained.

After COVID-19 put a halt to last year’s shows, the star said he’s excited to hit the stage once again.

He stated, “I’m just excited to see you guys in a couple days. It’s gonna be a great time.”

