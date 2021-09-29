Local coalition awarded $587 thousand dollar grant to support community substance use prevention

ST.PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A local coalition is awarded a five year $587 thousand dollar grant to support community substance use prevention.

This comes as concerns over substance abuse grow in the area, including the four overdose deaths of younger people in the last few weeks due to opioids in Mankato and North Mankato.

The Nicollet County Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates or (ACWA) coalition will receive about $117 thousand dollars annually over the next five years from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy to be used to reduce and prevent local youth substance abuse through a variety of strategies.

“ACWA was started in 2019 as a way to bring different community organizations together to collaborate to intervene on underage substance use,” said Nicollet County Attorney, Michelle Zehnder Fischer.

“So using this funding, we will be able to hire a program coordinator to help promote and sustain the coalition’s mission” added Nicollet County Public Health Supervisor, Bree Allen.

AWCA has active participants in St. Peter and Mankato Public Schools, the local police, health and human services and several other area organizations.

St. Peter Public School officials say the funding will aid in prevention resources for students and families.

“So really, flooding families with information on teen drug and alcohol use,” said St. Peter High School Social Worker, Kelly Jensen. “We’ve seen an uptick in our first three weeks of school especially with vaping, and also drug and alcohol use so it’s out there”.

“We’ve been especially concerned this fall not just because of the last year and a quarter that kids were mostly remote learning when we didn’t really know what the kids were up to, but all the social and emotional needs that are coming out of the pandemic with kids,” said St. Peter High School Principal, Annette Engeldinger.

To learn more ACWA is hosting two upcoming events provided by Tall Cop, an organization that educates on youth substance abuse prevention. The first is a professional seminar for health care professionals, educators, law enforcement and others at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on October 7, 2021. Followed by a community discussion geared for parents and guardians that evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m the same location.

“It’s really hard to find staffing these days so I think the additional support from all these other community organizations is really going to help us put these preventative measures in place, added Engeldinger.

For more information and registration on Tall Cop event visit:

