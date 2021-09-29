Mankato Salvation Army to hold Bundle Me Warm event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is gearing up for its 2021 Bundle Me Warm event.

The event provides families in need with gently used winter clothing.

It will take place Oct. 13 and 14 from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm at the Salvation Army Youth Center.

Donations should be dropped of at The Family Thrift Store.

The program is available to anyone in need with no financial or residential restrictions.

A head of household must appear in person, provide photo I.D. and complete a family intake form to be eligible.

”Last year we served over 900 individuals with almost 3,000 items going out, between coats, gloves, scarves and hats. And we recognize the need being maybe even greater this year with a whole year of Covid under our belts and the economy changing rapidly. We want people to know, they don’t have to go cold here in Minnesota,” said Lieutenant Andy Wheeler.

Anyone donating should specify they want their items to go toward the Bundle Me Warm event.

Only 10 people will be allowed inside the Youth Center at a time and will be required to wear a mask while visiting.

