Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota health care workers sue to block vaccine mandate

FILE — Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers are suing their employers to block a pending...
FILE — Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers are suing their employers to block a pending requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk getting fired.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers are suing their employers to block a pending requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk getting fired.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court late Monday against federal officials and about 20 providers that operate hospitals and clinics across Minnesota. It contends the lack of alternatives to vaccination infringes on the constitutional rights of those employees, who range from doctors and nurses to technicians. It seeks a temporary injunction to bar any terminations or steps to put unvaccinated health workers on unpaid leave while the case plays out.

“You’re talking about people who held the hand of people dying of COVID,” attorney Greg Erickson, who filed the case, told Minnesota Public Radio. “These folks risked their lives to help these patients and now they’re being terminated because their religious beliefs won’t allow them to take the vaccine? It’s really sad.”

The Minnesota Hospital Association, a trade group that includes many of the defendants, said in a statement that its members have been “strongly encouraging” vaccinations as the “best path out” of the pandemic.

President Joe Biden this month announced a mandate that will require vaccinations for workers in most health settings. It’s expected to become effective by mid-October. Some providers already have vaccine requirements.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roadwork will temporarily close the intersection of Riverfront and Madison Ave. in Mankato
Upcoming roadwork to temporarily close busy Mankato intersection
Multiple agencies responded to a shed fire in rural Mankato, Minn., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Multiple agencies respond to shed fire near Mankato
Mankato West High School
Vaccines required for high school music trip, MAPS parents push back
After 35 years, father and daughter Raymond Holston and Megan McGuire met for the first time,...
Father, daughter meet for first time in 35 years thanks to DNA test
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
The Docket: Mankato plans affordable housing for empty Lamm Street lot

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks walk past doors...
Pediatricians group warns of COVID-19 spread among children
Wellness Wednesday: Saunas
Wellness Wednesday: Saunas
Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA
Vaccine
Health officials urge both the COVID and the flu vaccine