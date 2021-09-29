Your Photos
New judge named to Minnesota’s 5th judicial district

Andrea Lieser has been appointed to served as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Fifth Judicial District(State of Minnesota)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz names a new judge for the state’s 5th judicial district.

Andrea Lieser will be filling the newly created district court judgeship vacancy in Blue Earth County. This seat will be chambered in Mankato.

Lieser is a Deputy County Attorney in the Brown County Attorney’s Office. She previously worked as an Assistant Public Defender.

The Fifth Judicial District covers 15 counties in southwest Minnesota.

