New judge named to Minnesota’s 5th judicial district

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz names a new judge for the state’s 5th judicial district.

Andrea Lieser will be filling the newly created district court judgeship vacancy in Blue Earth County. This seat will be chambered in Mankato.

Lieser is a Deputy County Attorney in the Brown County Attorney’s Office. She previously worked as an Assistant Public Defender.

The Fifth Judicial District covers 15 counties in southwest Minnesota.

