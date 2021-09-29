South Central College receives $2 million grant from U.S. Department of Education

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College received a $2,018,809 grant from the U.S. Department of Education Wednesday.

The grant will be used to advance guided learning pathways for adult learners age 21 and over and underrepresented students, which includes first-generation college students, low income and students of color. The grant, which is funded through DoED’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program, begins Oct. 1 and continues for five years.

“Guided learning pathways will provide our students with a roadmap for success in their area of interest and ensure the classes they are taking are relevant to their program of study,” said SCC President Annette Parker. “These guided learning pathways will help all students successfully progress through their chosen academic program and will be especially helpful for adult learners and underrepresented students.”

