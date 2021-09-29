Your Photos
Traveling Vietnam wall to be displayed in Mankato

The wall will be set up at 10 a.m. Thursday by the National Guard, and it will be open to the public at 1 p.m.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The wall was escorted by veterans on motorcycles and other groups, including ABAT riders and patriot riders.

The AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Cost of Freedom Tribute was put on by the South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and MACV.

The tribute doesn’t just have the names of those we have lost in Vietnam.

”There are other engraved panels for the 9/11 memorial, for the 13 soldiers that were killed a month or so ago in Afghanistan, World War I, World War II, OIF, OEF. So, It is a huge tribute it is not just the Vietnam wall,” said Sue Worlds of MACV.

The wall will be set up at 10 a.m. Thursday by the National Guard, and it will be open to the public at no charge at 1 p.m. It will be on display through Sunday.

