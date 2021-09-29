Traveling Vietnam Wall coming to town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The wall was escorted by veterans on motorcycles and other groups, including ABAT riders and patriot riders.

The AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Cost of Freedom Tribute was put on by the South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and MACV.

The tribute doesn’t just have the names of those we have lost in Vietnam.

”There is other engraved panels for the 911 memorial, for the thirteen soldiers that were killed a month or so ago in Afghanistan. World War I, World War II, OIF, OEF. So, It is a huge tribute it is not just the Vietnam wall,”

The wall will be set up tomorrow morning at 10 .am. by the National Guards and it will open free to the public at 1 p.m.

It’ll be there through October 3rd.

