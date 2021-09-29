Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wellness Wednesday: Saunas

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this wellness Wednesday, Kelsey and Lisa have got a way to warm up after a workout, with a sauna. You’ve seen them pop up at area hotels and now they’re popping up at area gyms. Besides making us feel good they also have some serious health benefits. It’s good for detoxifying the body and it can alleviate the chances of getting Alzheimer’s too.

When it comes to saunas, you may have been surprised to hear their link to Alzheimer’s prevention.

According to Mayo Clinic, several studies have looked at using infrared saunas in the treatment of chronic health problems, such as high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, headache, type 2 diabetes, and found some evidence of benefit. Their report did say larger studies are needed to confirm these results. Some of these studies were also performed with patients using a traditional sauna. Mayo also says no adverse effects have been reported with these types of saunas.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roadwork will temporarily close the intersection of Riverfront and Madison Ave. in Mankato
Upcoming roadwork to temporarily close busy Mankato intersection
Multiple agencies responded to a shed fire in rural Mankato, Minn., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Multiple agencies respond to shed fire near Mankato
Mankato West High School
Vaccines required for high school music trip, MAPS parents push back
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
The Docket: Mankato plans affordable housing for empty Lamm Street lot
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to get new ice plant after plant failure this past...
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to get new ice plant after plant failure this past hockey season

Latest News

FILE - Enbridge says the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is...
Enbridge says Line 3 replacement complete, opens Friday
Wellness Wednesday: Saunas
Wellness Wednesday: Saunas
A Pandemic Project: VINE seniors write, publish book of memories
A Pandemic Project: VINE seniors write, publish book of memories
Andrea Lieser has been appointed to served as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Fifth...
New judge named to Minnesota’s 5th judicial district