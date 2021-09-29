Wellness Wednesday: Saunas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this wellness Wednesday, Kelsey and Lisa have got a way to warm up after a workout, with a sauna. You’ve seen them pop up at area hotels and now they’re popping up at area gyms. Besides making us feel good they also have some serious health benefits. It’s good for detoxifying the body and it can alleviate the chances of getting Alzheimer’s too.

When it comes to saunas, you may have been surprised to hear their link to Alzheimer’s prevention.

According to Mayo Clinic, several studies have looked at using infrared saunas in the treatment of chronic health problems, such as high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, headache, type 2 diabetes, and found some evidence of benefit. Their report did say larger studies are needed to confirm these results. Some of these studies were also performed with patients using a traditional sauna. Mayo also says no adverse effects have been reported with these types of saunas.

