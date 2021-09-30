Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Frank Thomas heads group that buys Field of Dreams site

FILE - Former Chicago White Sox player and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas holds the 2005 World...
FILE - Former Chicago White Sox player and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas holds the 2005 World Series Champion trophy before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, in this Saturday, July 18, 2015, file photo. Frank Thomas has found his Field of Dreams. The Hall of Famer has headed a venture that bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball’s stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site. The company said Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, that This is Heaven LLC, a company of the 53-year-old Thomas and Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner, bought the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Frank Thomas has found his Field of Dreams.

The Hall of Famer has headed a venture that bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball’s stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site.

The company said Thursday that This is Heaven LLC, a company of the 53-year-old Thomas and Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner, bought the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust.

Thomas will be chief executive officer and former Chicago White Sox general manager Dan Evans will be chief operating officer.

Stillman headed a group that bought the field, the location of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” and the adjacent Lansing family farm in 2011. The site of about 190 acres includes a working cornfield. She died in 2018.

Major League Baseball built a ballpark adjacent to the movie site, and the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played the first big league game there on Aug. 12. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to play there next Aug. 11.

Thomas, a five-time All-Star and two-time AL MVP nicknamed the Big Hurt, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roadwork will temporarily close the intersection of Riverfront and Madison Ave. in Mankato
Upcoming roadwork to temporarily close busy Mankato intersection
FILE — Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers are suing their employers to block a pending...
Minnesota health care workers sue to block vaccine mandate
After 35 years, father and daughter Raymond Holston and Megan McGuire met for the first time,...
Father, daughter meet for first time in 35 years thanks to DNA test
The AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Cost of Freedom Tribute was escorted by veterans on...
Traveling Vietnam wall to be displayed in Mankato
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
South Dakota lawmakers question Noem’s meeting with daughter

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
FILE — The Minnesota Department of Health has announced that it will be offering booster...
MDH to offer booster shots at Mall of America COVID-19 community vaccination site
360 foot, 80% replica of the Vietnam Wall is up at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Mankato
Traveling Vietnam Wall ready to view