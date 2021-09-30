Honorees announced for 2021 Greater Mankato Business Awards & Hall of Fame

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. announced Thursday the 2021 honorees that will be recognized at the Greater Mankato Business Awards & Hall of Fame on Nov. 9.

This event is a time when Greater Mankato Growth, Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam honor outstanding businesses, professionals and organizations within the greater Mankato community.

This year’s event will be hosted in a hybrid format from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and online. Tickets are available on the Greater Mankato Growth website.

2021 Greater Mankato Business Awards & Hall of Fame Honorees:

Greater Mankato Growth Awards Recipients

2021 Hall of Fame Inductee: Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic

Each year, at least one outstanding private sector business from the Greater Mankato region is inducted into the Business Hall of Fame for their contributions to our vibrant community. Those contributions include improving the quality of life in Greater Mankato through the creation of quality jobs and developing opportunities for their employees, demonstration of personal and business ethical qualities, including dedication to family, community, the environment, and private enterprise, as well as demonstration of qualities of entrepreneurship by assuming the risk of organizing, developing, and managing a successful private business enterprise in Greater Mankato.

Business Legacy: Mankato Independent Originals

The Legacy Award honors private sector businesses that have been in business in the Greater Mankato region for 10 or more years and have previously been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The award is designed to call recognition to businesses whose principles are involved and reflected the same type of care, investment, and entrepreneurial spirit that was represented by their predecessors.

Distinguished Business: Bumbelou

Each year, one private outstanding business from the Greater Mankato region is honored for its contributions to our vibrant community. Those contributions include demonstrating personal and business ethical qualities, including dedication to family, community, the environment and private enterprise, as well as demonstration of qualities of entrepreneurship by assuming the risk of organizing, developing, and managing a successful business enterprise in Greater Mankato.

Entrepreneurial Business: Borgs Homes Realty

Each year, one remarkable new business is recognized for its contribution to our vibrant community. The contributions include the betterment of human endeavors and life in our region through the creation of quality jobs and employee opportunities, demonstration of personal and business ethical qualities, including dedication to family, community, Chamber activities, the environment, and private enterprise, as well as assuming the risk of organizing, developing, and managing a successful business enterprise in Greater Mankato.

Brian Fazio Business Education Partnership: South Central College and South Central Service Cooperative (Education); Lime Valley Advertising and OMG-Otto Media Group (Business)

Each year, this category recognizes partnerships that enhance education and business in Greater Mankato.

Hap Halligan Leadership Award: Kyle Mrozek

The Hap Halligan Leadership Award recognizes an individual who has participated in the Greater Mankato Leadership Institute program and has demonstrated outstanding creative and innovative contributions to the community.

Young Professional of the Year: Nate Olsen

Each year, one distinguished young professional between 21-40 years of age is recognized for leadership and service through commitment to community, service, and volunteerism, involvement in efforts to enrich the professional and/or leadership development of other young professionals, and their active involvement in welcoming young professionals to learn, live, work, and engage in Greater Mankato.

Visit Mankato Awards Recipients

Bring it Home: Anthony Ford Pond Hockey

Recognizes an individual, group, or organization that works alongside Visit Mankato to bring a significant event to Greater Mankato.

Hospitality: Mankato MoonDogs & ISG Field Investors

Recognizes an individual, group, or organization who has gone above and beyond to provide outstanding hospitality to the visitors of Greater Mankato OR who has helped promote Greater Mankato as a great destination to visit.

City Center Partnership Awards Recipients

City Design Awards of Excellence recognize outstanding architectural design enhancements that elevate and spark the perceptions of the City Center in regard to renovation, new construction, beautification efforts, and public art (permanent or temporary). This also includes projects that celebrate and preserve historic buildings or landscapes, and incorporate sustainable elements into any of such projects.

New Construction (over $5,000,000): Bridge Plaza

New Construction ($2,000,000 - $5,000,000): Frandsen Bank & Trust

Downtown Detail: SiloArt

Preservation Stewardship: Moulin Rouge House B&B

Creative Placemaking: Coffee Hag landscape

GreenSeam Award Recipient

Seamed in Success: Shane Bowyer

The Seamed in Success Award honors an outstanding business, organization, community, or individual which has made a large impact and added value to the community and region. This award recognizes those who have highlighted the importance of agriculture, with an emphasis on rural vitality building upon our agricultural roots.

