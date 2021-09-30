Mayo Clinic to close most facilities day after Thanksgiving as thank you to staff

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic is giving its staff members a day off as a thank you for working through the pandemic.

Mayo Clinic is closing most of its U.S. outpatient practices and suspending scheduled surgeries on Friday, November 26 to offer staff a day of thanks for all the hard work they’ve done in support of patients during the pandemic.

Mayo says the decision wasn’t made lightly and is intended give staff time to recharge themselves so they can continue to deliver the best possible patient care.

Patients who have previously scheduled appointments in areas that will close on Nov. 26 will be contacted in the coming weeks to reschedule those appointments.

