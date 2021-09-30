Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MDH to offer booster shots at Mall of America COVID-19 community vaccination site

Third shots are only available to people who received the Pfizer vaccination series.
FILE — The Minnesota Department of Health has announced that it will be offering booster vaccinations to eligible Minnesotans at the Mall of America COVID-19 community vaccination site.(Randy Metcalf | Pima County)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health announced that it will be offering booster vaccinations to eligible Minnesotans at the Mall of America COVID-19 community vaccination site.

The State of Minnesota is accepting appointments and walk-ins for booster doses, in addition to first and second doses.

As of Sept. 22, the state increased the Bloomington site’s capacity to administer 500 doses per day and expanded its hours to 1-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The site is located on Level 2, Southeast Court inside the Mall of America.

Appointments can be made at: Community Vaccination for COVID-19.

“From students and frontline workers to families and folks due for boosters, the Mall of America site serves everyone,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said via a news release. “This vaccine is safe, free and effective. If you are eligible for a booster or have decided it’s time to get your first dose, stop by the mall and get your shot before you visit your favorite shops.”

The site at the Mall of America will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals age 12 and up. Parent or guardian consent is required for individuals age 12 through 17.

More: Find vaccine locations near you

In addition to first and second doses, booster doses will also be administered to eligible Minnesotans. Acceptable forms of physical proof of vaccination status to receive a booster include:

  • an original CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or
  • a paper or electronic copy of a CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or
  • if vaccinated in another country, then an original or copy of an alternative official vaccination record, as proof of FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccination status.

Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series, based on CDC guidance:

  • people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;
  • people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;
  • people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and
  • people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting (e.g., frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.

Minnesotans with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their health care provider about whether a booster is right for them.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roadwork will temporarily close the intersection of Riverfront and Madison Ave. in Mankato
Upcoming roadwork to temporarily close busy Mankato intersection
FILE — Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers are suing their employers to block a pending...
Minnesota health care workers sue to block vaccine mandate
After 35 years, father and daughter Raymond Holston and Megan McGuire met for the first time,...
Father, daughter meet for first time in 35 years thanks to DNA test
The AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Cost of Freedom Tribute was escorted by veterans on...
Traveling Vietnam wall to be displayed in Mankato
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
South Dakota lawmakers question Noem’s meeting with daughter

Latest News

FILE — As of this week, about 80% of prisoners in Minnesota have been fully vaccinated, while...
More prison inmates vaccinated than corrections employees
Mayo Clinic is closing most of its U.S. outpatient practices and suspending scheduled surgeries...
Mayo Clinic offering staff day off after Thanksgiving as thank you
St. Peter High School officials say they've seen an uptick in drug and alcohol use in students...
Local coalition awarded $587,000 grant to support community substance use prevention
FILE — Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers are suing their employers to block a pending...
Minnesota health care workers sue to block vaccine mandate