MDH to offer booster shots at Mall of America COVID-19 community vaccination site

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health announced that it will be offering booster vaccinations to eligible Minnesotans at the Mall of America COVID-19 community vaccination site.

The State of Minnesota is accepting appointments and walk-ins for booster doses, in addition to first and second doses.

As of Sept. 22, the state increased the Bloomington site’s capacity to administer 500 doses per day and expanded its hours to 1-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The site is located on Level 2, Southeast Court inside the Mall of America.

Appointments can be made at: Community Vaccination for COVID-19.

“From students and frontline workers to families and folks due for boosters, the Mall of America site serves everyone,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said via a news release. “This vaccine is safe, free and effective. If you are eligible for a booster or have decided it’s time to get your first dose, stop by the mall and get your shot before you visit your favorite shops.”

The site at the Mall of America will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals age 12 and up. Parent or guardian consent is required for individuals age 12 through 17.

In addition to first and second doses, booster doses will also be administered to eligible Minnesotans. Acceptable forms of physical proof of vaccination status to receive a booster include:

an original CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or

a paper or electronic copy of a CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or

if vaccinated in another country, then an original or copy of an alternative official vaccination record, as proof of FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccination status.

Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series, based on CDC guidance:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting (e.g., frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.

Minnesotans with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their health care provider about whether a booster is right for them.

