Nicollet County Commissioner passes away

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County announces the passing of a county commissioner.

Commissioner Denny Kemp passed away Wednesday.

Kemp began serving on the county board in January of 2017.

Kemp was known for his compassionate concern for the community and his dedication to public service.

Kemp also served as an organizer for the annual North Mankato Fun Days.

Denny Kemp was 63 years old.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

