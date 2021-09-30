Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons launches this month.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the test-launch performed Thursday is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.”

North Korea has recently mixed its weapons tests with conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.  

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday expressed his willingness to restore communication channels with rival South Korea while slamming the United States for its hostility against the North.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roadwork will temporarily close the intersection of Riverfront and Madison Ave. in Mankato
Upcoming roadwork to temporarily close busy Mankato intersection
FILE — Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers are suing their employers to block a pending...
Minnesota health care workers sue to block vaccine mandate
After 35 years, father and daughter Raymond Holston and Megan McGuire met for the first time,...
Father, daughter meet for first time in 35 years thanks to DNA test
The AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Cost of Freedom Tribute was escorted by veterans on...
Traveling Vietnam wall to be displayed in Mankato
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
South Dakota lawmakers question Noem’s meeting with daughter

Latest News

Mankato Youth Place is our Good Morning Giveback for October 2021
October Giveback: MY Place
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown