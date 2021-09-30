Your Photos
October Giveback: MY Place

Mankato Youth Place is our Good Morning Giveback for October 2021
Mankato Youth Place is our Good Morning Giveback for October 2021(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As we kick off a new month, we’re so excited to announce a brand new initiative called Good Morning Give Back.

Each month we’ll work together to support a different local organization. To kick off our Good Morning Give Back initiative we started with My Place in Mankato,

Mankato Youth Place is free which means they are accessible to anyone in the community.

