Overdose numbers continue to rise across the state

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In 2020 Minnesota saw an 18% increase in nonfatal emergency drug related overdoses compared to 2019. Opioids and stimulants were involved in 57% of emergency department visits.

According to MDH, 2020 recorded the highest number of drug overdoses both fatal and * non-fatal. The agency has partnerships to help prevent drug overdoses, some making the life saving medication Narcan more available.

“As we see these drug overdose deaths increasing in Minnesota and across the nation and remembering that we have the tools to prevent every drug overdose and injury,” community overdose prevention coordinator for MDH Sam Robertson said. “Every drug overdose visit to the ER and the tools are there and available in Minnesota.”

MDH is looking to increase their reach in many, areas including culturally specific resources for the communities are more deeply impacted by drug overdoses.

