Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Postal Service changes could mean slower mail delivery

Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail...
Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country could see the pace of their mail delivery slow as early as Friday.

The United States Postal Service is implementing new service standards.

The changes include cuts to postal office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.

However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.

USPS also confirmed there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season beginning Oct. 3 and ending Dec. 26.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roadwork will temporarily close the intersection of Riverfront and Madison Ave. in Mankato
Upcoming roadwork to temporarily close busy Mankato intersection
FILE — Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers are suing their employers to block a pending...
Minnesota health care workers sue to block vaccine mandate
After 35 years, father and daughter Raymond Holston and Megan McGuire met for the first time,...
Father, daughter meet for first time in 35 years thanks to DNA test
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
South Dakota lawmakers question Noem’s meeting with daughter
The AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Cost of Freedom Tribute was escorted by veterans on...
Traveling Vietnam wall to be displayed in Mankato

Latest News

Mayo Clinic is closing most of its U.S. outpatient practices and suspending scheduled surgeries...
Mayo Clinic to close most facilities day after Thanksgiving as thank you to staff
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; school on lockdown
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US