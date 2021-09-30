Your Photos
Public encouraged to provide feedback on Hwy. 169 plan

An online meeting is scheduled October 14 for the public to learn about the recommended improvements.(Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two organizations are looking for your feedback on the long-term vision for a busy corridor in the Mankato-North Mankato area.

The Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization and Minnesota Department of Transportation are seeking public input on the recommended long-term vision and implementation plan for Highway 169 in Mankato, North Mankato, and South Bend Township.

Highway 169 Corridor Study Site

The study will analyze safety, intersections, traffic flow, pedestrian and bicyclist connections, and alternative roadway designs to develop a long-term vision for the corridor.

An online meeting is scheduled October 14 for the public to learn about the recommended improvements.

Comments will be collected October 14 – October 28.

