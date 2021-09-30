Your Photos
Report: Violent crime rises across Mankato, Minnesota, nation

Violent crimes including burglary in Mankato
Mankato Public Safety
Mankato Public Safety(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A spike in the murder rate across the country showed a nearly 30 percent jump from 2019 to 2020. In Minnesota, numbers show an over 16 percent jump in violent crime. That’s according to numbers reported by Minnesota Justice Information Services, which analyzes data from the BCA and Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Violent crimes include things like burglary, murder, larceny and robbery. Mankato saw an increase in multiple areas, including burglary. Residential burglary is up 46% in 2021 from 2020 so far. That’s one of the largest jumps in violent crimes.

“If we see increases in whatever category it is, we want to make sure that we address that,” Mankato Public Safety Deputy Director Matt DuRose said. “We don’t want to see dramatic increases, especially not if they are in areas that we can control.”

Although violent crimes like murder have grown in both the country and the state, Mankato Public Safety says that it has not had an effect locally.

“The violent crime nationally is really at threat murder and homicide and that is something that we really do not need to worry about here in Mankato, I believe we had one in 2021,” DuRose said.

DuRose says fraud was up locally during the pandemic.

“People were home more, fraudulent type phone calls were occurring, so we were able to address that and work through those,” DuRose added.

In December 2020, there were 385 year-to-date fraud offenses, compared to 234 in 2019. That’s a 65% increase. Just part of the nonviolent and violent crime numbers, law enforcement is always closely watching as just part of its mission of awareness.

“We really have to work with the community, the residents, the visitors, the people that come here for work, just to make sure they are aware of what is happening and making sure that they are doing what they can,” DuRose said.

