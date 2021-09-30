Your Photos
River’s Edge receives award for excellence

The Performance Excellence Network recognized River’s Edge for their 2020 performance
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Performance Excellence Network recognized River’s Edge for their 2020 performance in several categories, including leadership, strategic planning, workforce, and operations.

Hospital officials say they’ve worked hard to make strides forward on their overall patient experience, as well as working with their leadership and staff.

” Ultimately our goal is to be able to provide that great quality care to our patients, not only our patients but our staff as well,” said Janelle Rauchman, chief quality officer at River’s Edge. “A big piece of our culture here is staff engagement and so we really pride ourselves in the care that we are able to give our patients and how we treat our staff.”

River’s Edge says that their plan for the future is to take the feedback given with this evaluation and look for new opportunities for improvement while involving their front-line workers.

