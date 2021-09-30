Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case

By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Investigators are getting a clearer picture of Brian Laundrie’s movements after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby Petito.

And while the timeline is becoming clearer, the extent of his parents’ involvement is still in question.

“They had … 10 days to two weeks to plan how Brian was going to leave,” said Steve Moore, a former FBI special agent.

Before Petito’s family reported her missing, the Laundrie family stayed at a Florida campground between Sept. 6 and 8, about 75 miles from their North Port home.

“In my mind, the only thing that would explain the behaviors of the Laundrie family are people who are trying to protect and assist their son,” Moore said.

Before Gabby Petito's family reported her missing, the Laundrie family stayed at a Florida...
Before Gabby Petito's family reported her missing, the Laundrie family stayed at a Florida campground between Sept. 6 and 8, about 75 miles from their North Port home.(Source: CNN)

Though authorities have not explicitly connected Laundrie to Petito’s death, they are looking for him as part of a response to a federal arrest warrant accusing him of illegally using another person’s debit card.

On Sept. 4, Laundrie purchased a new cell phone, according to his family’s attorney.

Then 10 days later, his parents told authorities he was last seen leaving their home for a nature reserve.

It was on Sept. 19 that Petito’s remains were found. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Petito’s family and their attorney are pleading for Laundrie to do the right thing.

“Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in,” said Richard Stafford, a lawyer for the Petito family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roadwork will temporarily close the intersection of Riverfront and Madison Ave. in Mankato
Upcoming roadwork to temporarily close busy Mankato intersection
FILE — Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers are suing their employers to block a pending...
Minnesota health care workers sue to block vaccine mandate
After 35 years, father and daughter Raymond Holston and Megan McGuire met for the first time,...
Father, daughter meet for first time in 35 years thanks to DNA test
The AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Cost of Freedom Tribute was escorted by veterans on...
Traveling Vietnam wall to be displayed in Mankato
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
South Dakota lawmakers question Noem’s meeting with daughter

Latest News

Mankato Youth Place is our Good Morning Giveback for October 2021
October Giveback: MY Place
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown