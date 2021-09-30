Your Photos
St. Peter to host free, family MEA break activities

St. Peter Public library to host free, family activities during MEA break.
St. Peter Public library to host free, family activities during MEA break.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For families looking for activities during MEA break, the city of St. Peter is hosting a variety of programs.

This year MEA break runs from October 20 through the 22.

St. Peter Public Library to host:

  • Tori’s Precious Pets-Wednesday, Oct 20 1:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Fall Crafts Creation Station -Thursday, Oct 21 1:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Outdoor Movie at Gorman Park- Friday, Oct. 22 1:30-2:30 p.m.

“We are showing the movie Rio right by the playground here at Gorman Park, that way people can sit up at the hillside, if it’s raining we will turn it into a drive-in right at the parking lot in front of the library,” said St. Peter Recreation Program Supervisor, Kayla Campbell.

All programs are free.

The movie in the park requires registration.

“MEA break is always a great time to come out to the library, we’ve got lots of books you can check out, movies and things to do,” said St. Peter Public Library Director Brenda Mchugh.

For more information visit Catalog - Saint Peter Recreation and Leisure Services (rec1.com)

