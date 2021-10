MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East volleyball squad took down its Big 9 Conference rival, Rochester John Marshall, 3-2.

East senior Mackenzie Schweim led the attack with 18 kills.

The Cougars improve to 6-7 on the season and will next face cross-town foe, Mankato West.

