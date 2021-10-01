Your Photos
Fairmont football rolling in 2021

By Rob Clark
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Fairmont football team is one of the top-ranked teams in Class 3A this season.

The Cardinals are perfect with a 4-0 record and just took down Big South Conference rival Waseca.

”A lot of these kids were on our 2018 team that placed second in the state tournament,” Fairmont head coach Mat Mahoney. “For these guys to get that taste in their mouth, they’ve been preparing very hard for their senior season. Their leadership, dedication, everything that we’ve asked them, they’ve done it. I couldn’t be more proud of them as a head coach.”

Fairmont is ranked third in Class AAA after the team’s latest win and is putting on a show against the stiff competition.

In addition to beating the Bluejays, Fairmont took down Marshall, along with two other Class 4A opponents.

“This has just been a fun group to coach. I’ve got a coaching staff that’s fantastic, it’s been a fun year so far,” Mahoney added.

Fairmont is outscoring its opponents 132-56 this season, thanks to a stingy defense that flies to the ball.

The play from that group is reminiscent of the Cardinals state runner-up team from 2018.

“You get teams that love football, like playing, like competing, but this team really likes it. They’re all about the weight room, trying to get better, and this team more than a few of our others have bonded with the juniors and sophomores, made them part of the Fairmont football family. To watch that happen has been fun to watch,” Mahoney continued.

While the Cardinals are rolling in the early part of the 2021 campaign, the next test for this team comes on the road against the New Ulm Eagles in week five before returning home for a contest against Worthington the following week.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

