FritzFest to celebrate St. Peter boy with rare, aggressive form of cancer

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) — A fundraiser is being held on Saturday for a 9-year-old boy from St. Peter who is fighting a rare form of cancer.

Fritz Urban is like any other 9-year-old boy; he is humorous, outgoing, and now courageous can be added to that list after being diagnosed in March with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

To celebrate his life and story, his family will be having an all-day fundraiser in his name at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Kasota. The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

Activities such as a bounce house, face painting and stagecoach rides will take place, as well as live music.

Organizers say 100% of the proceeds from the event will go directly to support the Urban family.

Meet Chris Bertrand! Chris opens for Fritzfest and may have a friend or two show up. Posted by The Blue Moon Bar and Grill on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.