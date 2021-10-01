Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

FritzFest to celebrate St. Peter boy with rare, aggressive form of cancer

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) — A fundraiser is being held on Saturday for a 9-year-old boy from St. Peter who is fighting a rare form of cancer.

Fritz Urban is like any other 9-year-old boy; he is humorous, outgoing, and now courageous can be added to that list after being diagnosed in March with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

To celebrate his life and story, his family will be having an all-day fundraiser in his name at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Kasota. The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

Activities such as a bounce house, face painting and stagecoach rides will take place, as well as live music.

Organizers say 100% of the proceeds from the event will go directly to support the Urban family.

Meet Chris Bertrand! Chris opens for Fritzfest and may have a friend or two show up.

Posted by The Blue Moon Bar and Grill on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemp was known for his compassionate concern for the community and his dedication to public...
Nicollet County commissioner passes away
This image provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on May 28, 2021 shows 10-year-old...
Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Mayo Clinic is closing most of its U.S. outpatient practices and suspending scheduled surgeries...
Mayo Clinic offering staff day off after Thanksgiving as thank you
Mankato Public Safety
Report: Violent crime rises across Mankato, Minnesota, nation

Latest News

Pioneer Bank's team of women work on building a home for Habitat for Humanity in Nicollet, Mn.
Teams of women build home for Habitat for Humanity
Teams of women build house for Habitat for Humanity
Bedroom renovated by My Happy Haven
My Happy Haven forms new chapter in Mankato
My Happy Haven forms new chapter in Mankato
Kiwanis Holiday Lights
Kiwanis Holiday Lights returning with more tunnels, displays