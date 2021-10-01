Your Photos
Historic increase in food stamp benefits starts in October

In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Food stamp recipients will see their monthly payments go up in October thanks to a major update to the program.

Benefits will jump an average of 27% above pre-pandemic levels.

It is the largest increase in the program’s history.

The update comes as part of a Department of Agriculture review of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as required under the 2018 Farm Bill.

More than 42.3 million people were enrolled in the program in June, up from nearly 37 million in February 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

