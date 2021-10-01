Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kiwanis Holiday Lights returning with more tunnels, displays

Kiwanis Holiday Lights
Kiwanis Holiday Lights(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers are getting ready for this year’s Kiwanis Holiday Lights.

This will be the show’s tenth season. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but organizers put the extra time to good use.

Dozens of new displays and more lights will be added to this year’s celebration. A new drive-through tunnel will also be installed, with bright LED lights that will create animations synchronized to festive music.

Set up will begin in a few weeks with the help of more than 2,000 volunteers.

“All of our volunteers come through our nonprofit partners, so they’re the ones that get the Christmas trees in the park to decorate. They get a majority of the proceeds that come from this. We have all those lined up both through our nonprofits, through MSU, through Bethany, through Gustavus, so the college kids help out. It really is a community project,” said Kyle Mrozek, vice president of Kiwanis Holiday Lights.

The show will kick off at Sibley Park on November 26th. A celebratory parade will loop through before the grand reveal.

The lights will be on every night until New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemp was known for his compassionate concern for the community and his dedication to public...
Nicollet County commissioner passes away
This image provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on May 28, 2021 shows 10-year-old...
Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Mayo Clinic is closing most of its U.S. outpatient practices and suspending scheduled surgeries...
Mayo Clinic offering staff day off after Thanksgiving as thank you
Mankato Public Safety
Report: Violent crime rises across Mankato, Minnesota, nation

Latest News

A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization
FILE — The South Dakota pheasant hunting season gets underway in two weeks, and the numbers...
South Dakota pheasant season nears with promising numbers
FILE — The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Minnesota lawmakers at odds on division of $250M COVID fund