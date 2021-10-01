Kiwanis Holiday Lights returning with more tunnels, displays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers are getting ready for this year’s Kiwanis Holiday Lights.

This will be the show’s tenth season. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but organizers put the extra time to good use.

Dozens of new displays and more lights will be added to this year’s celebration. A new drive-through tunnel will also be installed, with bright LED lights that will create animations synchronized to festive music.

Set up will begin in a few weeks with the help of more than 2,000 volunteers.

“All of our volunteers come through our nonprofit partners, so they’re the ones that get the Christmas trees in the park to decorate. They get a majority of the proceeds that come from this. We have all those lined up both through our nonprofits, through MSU, through Bethany, through Gustavus, so the college kids help out. It really is a community project,” said Kyle Mrozek, vice president of Kiwanis Holiday Lights.

The show will kick off at Sibley Park on November 26th. A celebratory parade will loop through before the grand reveal.

The lights will be on every night until New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.