Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota lawmakers at odds on division of $250M COVID fund

FILE — The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
FILE — The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers have $250 million in federal COVID-19 aid to give away, but they can’t agree on how to spend it.

The Frontline Pay Working Group, a panel of lawmakers and members of Gov. Tim Walz’s administration, is tasked with figuring out how to divide the pot among frontline workers. The panel blew past a Labor Day deadline, and it was made clear Thursday that its Republican and Democratic members are still at loggerheads over who should get the money and how much they should receive, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Republicans want to offer the tax-free bonus to those workers who they say took on the greatest risk by having close contact with COVID-19 patients: nurses, long-term care workers, hospice providers, jail guards and first responders, including EMTs, firefighters and police officers.

“So many stepped up,” Republican Sen. Karin Housley, a panel member from Stillwater, said at a news conference. “But a few groups stood out to us (for their) sustained and intimate exposure to COVID every day.”

That’s estimated to be a little over 200,000 people, and Republicans are hoping for a $1,200 check for each frontline worker.

Democrats want to spread the money more widely. They would add people such as food service workers and janitors, who couldn’t work from home and who kept society going while putting themselves at risk of catching the disease, often with little protection. Unions suggest that pool would be around 670,000 workers, leaving around $375 per person.

“Something is better than nothing,” Troy Brown, a Minneapolis janitor who contracted the coronavirus, said at a separate news conference called by unions that back the Democrats’ plan.

Democrats don’t agree that $250 million should be the limit. They have suggested that the goal ought to be $1,500 per worker and that lawmakers should come up with more money.

Walz has indicated that his thinking is generally in line with his fellow Democrats. But when lawmakers established the panel, they intentionally forced it to be bipartisan. Of the nine members — three Democratic lawmakers, three Republican lawmakers and three Walz appointees — seven must agree. So they remain stuck, for now.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemp was known for his compassionate concern for the community and his dedication to public...
Nicollet County commissioner passes away
This image provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on May 28, 2021 shows 10-year-old...
Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Mayo Clinic is closing most of its U.S. outpatient practices and suspending scheduled surgeries...
Mayo Clinic offering staff day off after Thanksgiving as thank you
Mankato Public Safety
Report: Violent crime rises across Mankato, Minnesota, nation

Latest News

Kemp was known for his compassionate concern for the community and his dedication to public...
Nicollet County commissioner passes away
Nicollet County commissioner passes away
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
South Dakota lawmakers question Noem’s meeting with daughter
Sen. Tina Smith co-sponsors bill to expand Supreme Court
Sen. Tina Smith co-sponsors bill to expand Supreme Court