My Happy Haven forms new chapter in Mankato

Bedroom renovated by My Happy Haven
Bedroom renovated by My Happy Haven(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A nonprofit that gives bedroom makeovers to women battling cancer has a new chapter in Mankato.

My Happy Haven is a volunteer-run organization based in Mason City, Iowa. It works closely with area businesses to provide each renovation free of charge.

Each makeover is tailored to each recipient’s style and needs.

Mankato chapter president Jaci Hanson says it’s all about giving cancer patients a comfortable environment to rest and recover.

Hanson said, “A lot of our women are mothers, and so it’s kind of hard to have your own space to get that rest. A lot of them are juggling being a mom and making sure they’re taking care of themselves so that they can heal. We are really hoping that we can create a nice, safe, restful spot for women that are going through all the unfun treatments.”

If you know someone who could use a Happy Haven, you can nominate them online.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

