National Fire Prevention Week: Officials advise to ‘Learn the sounds of fire safety’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday kicks off National Fire Prevention week and the City of Mankato encourages community members to “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety as that can save lives.

Officials advise the following:

Know the difference between the sound of a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm Three beeps for smoke alarms Four beeps for CO alarms

When a smoke or CO alarm sounds, respond immediately by exiting the home as quickly as possible.

If a smoke alarm begins to chirp, it may mean batteries are running low and need to be replaced. Replace the alarm if chirping continues after batteries are replaced.

The CO alarm sounds, check for low batteries and replace and call 911 if the alarm continues to sound.

If someone in your household is deaf or hard of hearing, install a bed shaker and strobe-light alarms to alert that person to fire.

Mankato Public Safety Commander Sean Hayes advises the public to practice,” one a month, once a year and once a decade” when it comes to fire safety and alarms.

“Once a month we are talking about testing all smoke and CO alarms in our homes, make sure they work, once a year refers to making a plan of escape and practicing that from our homes and once a decade would be replacing all your smoke alarms once every 10 years,” said Hayes.

In addition, the Mankato Fire Department’s annual fire safety event is cancelled this year, with hopes to hold the event in spring.

National Fire Prevention Week runs Oct 3-Oct 9.

