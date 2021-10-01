Pick of the Litter: Earl
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter at Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Earl.
Earl is one of the shelter’s longest residents. He’s an affectionate, friendly and food-motivated Pitbull mix.
Earl’s coat is a mix of brown and gray with bright white paws.
He’s well-trained with good leash manners and knows several commands.
BENCHS says Earl would make a great addition to a family looking for an exercise buddy.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.