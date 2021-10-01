Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Reward offered in Fairmont arson case

(Source: Facebook/Fairmont Police Department)
(Source: Facebook/Fairmont Police Department)(Facebook/Fairmont Police Department)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A reward is being offered for information on an arson in Fairmont.

The Fairmont Police Department says it happened on September 20 around 7 AM in Veteran’s Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnesota Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or you can leave a tip on the Fairmont Police Department website or the Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators Website.

Up to a $5000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemp was known for his compassionate concern for the community and his dedication to public...
Nicollet County commissioner passes away
This image provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on May 28, 2021 shows 10-year-old...
Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Mayo Clinic is closing most of its U.S. outpatient practices and suspending scheduled surgeries...
Mayo Clinic offering staff day off after Thanksgiving as thank you
Mankato Public Safety
Report: Violent crime rises across Mankato, Minnesota, nation

Latest News

October Giveback: MY Place
October Giveback: MY Place
The Cougars hold strong to defeat RJM 3-2.
East holds on to defeat RJM
The Saints took down Waseca 3-1, Thursday night.
St. Peter takes down Waseca in four sets
Loyola wins 3-2.
Mankato Loyola wins thriller over St. Peter