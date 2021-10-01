Reward offered in Fairmont arson case

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A reward is being offered for information on an arson in Fairmont.

The Fairmont Police Department says it happened on September 20 around 7 AM in Veteran’s Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnesota Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or you can leave a tip on the Fairmont Police Department website or the Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators Website.

Up to a $5000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.