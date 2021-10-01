Saint Peter School Board accepting applications to fill vacant position

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Saint Peter School Board is now accepting applications from residents in District No. 508 who are interested in serving on the school board for the vacant director position.

The appointee will serve on the school board until a successor is elected in the November 2022 election. The time commitment is approximately 10 hours per month.

To be eligible for the position, candidates must be at least 21 years old, be eligible to vote, have been a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, and have not been convicted of an offense of which registration is required under Minnesota Stat. Section 243.166.

Business meetings are held on the third Monday of each month. In addition, special meetings, work sessions, committee meetings, training sessions and seminars are held each month.

Candidates that are currently running for an open seat will not be considered to fill this position. The school board intends to make an appointment during the school board meeting on Oct. 18. After a 30-day waiting period, the appointed candidate would take their oath of office.

Applications must be submitted online or in-person to Sarah Janovsky in the District Office, located at 100 Lincoln Drive, Ste. #229, by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10.

