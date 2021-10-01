Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Suit blames baby’s death on cyberattack at Alabama hospital

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst...
The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has filed suit claiming a hospital’s response to a cyberattack led to the death of her infant daughter.

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.

It says the resulting failure of electronic devices meant a doctor couldn’t properly monitor the child’s condition during delivery, resulting in brain injuries.

The suit says the hospital failed to disclose how badly the cyberattack had hampered its systems.

The hospital contends any blame lies with the doctor, who knew about the cyberattack.

The doctor denies she did anything that hurt the baby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemp was known for his compassionate concern for the community and his dedication to public...
Nicollet County commissioner passes away
This image provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on May 28, 2021 shows 10-year-old...
Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Mayo Clinic is closing most of its U.S. outpatient practices and suspending scheduled surgeries...
Mayo Clinic offering staff day off after Thanksgiving as thank you
Mankato Public Safety
Report: Violent crime rises across Mankato, Minnesota, nation

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge
(Source: Facebook/Fairmont Police Department)
Reward offered in Fairmont arson case
October Giveback: MY Place
October Giveback: MY Place
A California beachfront property has been returned to a Black family 100 years after it was...
California moves to return land to Black couple’s heirs 100 years after it was taken
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed