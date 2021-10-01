Teams of women build home for Habitat for Humanity

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Area women are trading in their usual workday tools for tools to build a house for the “She Nailed It” Initiative for Habitat for Humanity.

Fourteen local business sponsors are sending 17 teams of women to help build a home in Nicollet for a family in need.

Altogether, 83 women will be volunteering on the construction site for 17 days of service during a four-week period.

On-site Friday was Pioneer Bank’s team.

“It’s going good we are putting up sheeting, building walls, learning how to put up scaffolding,” said Jennifer Wiens

Earlier in the week Scheels, HomeTown Bank and Liv Aveda sent their teams to build.

Like other Habitat projects, volunteers do not need home building experience. On-site to teach is Mike Kroenke, Habitat’s Construction Manager.

“No experience required, I’m learning from Mike we are all learning,” said Kroenke’s assistant Luke Olmanson”. So we are out here to have fun and get work done, but we will teach you and it’s a great time”.

This is the second year of the “She Nailed it Program” and two dozen of last year’s participants have returned to volunteer like Jennifer.

“The “She Nailed It Program” is just amazing, it’s such a good experience for all women to come out and give it a shot, it’s stuff that you don’t normally do in every day-to-day, I mean I sit at a desk, so this is super fun to get out and do something and learn outside of your box,” said Wiens. “So I would highly encourage anyone, any woman, to come out and try it, it’s an awesome experience”.

Habitat will continue to work on the Nicollet home through winter with a potential spring 2022 move in.

This is the 143rd house that Habitat has built and the fourth house that Habitat has built-in Nicollet.

