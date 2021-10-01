Traveling Vietnam wall ready to view in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For a lot of veterans, especially Vietnam War veterans, it is hard to think about time overseas and get the proper closure.

Specifically, for traveling to the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C.

That is one of the main reasons that Mankato brought the traveling Vietnam wall in for military men and women.

”For those men and women, including myself, that has served. As far as our own coming home process and healing process to make sure we never forgot those who served with us and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Blue Earth County Veterans Service Officer Michael McLaughlin explained.

“To remember and support those who served,” presenting sponsor Brent Busch said.

For Vietnam veterans, the return home after the war was anything but welcoming.

Years later, people are trying to rewrite that wrong any way they can, and one of those ways is giving them some sort of closure.

American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Cost of Freedom Tribute is their way of saying goodbye to their friends and family.

“To remember and kind of to relive some of those memories that you had with people. I mean their names are on the wall, but they were people too just like for names of Iraq and Afghanistan,” McLaughlin said.

The 360-foot, 80% replica of the Vietnam wall is up at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Mankato.

George D. Clayton is just one of 58,000 names on this replica.

It signifies the ultimate sacrifice that these men and women have made for our freedom.

“I think the traveling wall fits a need in every community it comes to. To deliver that sacrifice and that cost of what we enjoy every day to the community for people who necessarily can’t make it out to Washington, D.C. to actually sit and walk the panels of the wall and see all of the names. You can see behind that me that each panel has an actual human toll, a human cost on there. Never forget that sacrifice,” McLaughlin explained.

“You know, having all of this support is an honor and I am extremely grateful,” Busch stated.

The wall will not crumble or be taken down in the elements.

“The wall will be out here. The men and women fought and died in wars, rain, snow, cold, mud. It didn’t matter,” McLaughlin stated.

For the community, for the people who were forgotten, for the military families, and for anyone who is willing to listen.

The wall is on display in Mankato from through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.