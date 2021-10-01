Walz announces pay increase, new benefits for Minnesota PCAs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that personal care assistant workers in Minnesota will see higher wages and other new benefits this month.

The statewide minimum wage for PCAs rises from $13.25 to $14.40 per hour effective Friday, Oct. 1, then increases again to $15.25 on July 1, 2022.

“Personal care assistants help Minnesotans with disabilities live fulfilling and independent lives, and I’ve had the privilege of seeing firsthand just how hard that work can be,” said Walz. “The Minnesotans who dedicate their lives to this important work are heroes, and I am proud that this wage increase helps recognize the vital role they play in the lives of people across the state.”

“Thousands of Minnesotans with disabilities rely on personal care assistants to maintain their in-home services and quality of life,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “This wage increase recognizes the hard work of PCAs, helps ensure that this essential work is sustainable for workers, and keeps these services accessible to those who need them.”

“The more than 40,000 PCAs working in our state are a lifeline for people with disabilities and essential for them to live active lives in their communities,” Human Services Assistant Commissioner Gertrude Matemba-Mutasa added. “We hope improved pay and benefits can help draw more talented people into this critical profession.”

The pay increase is the result of an agreement reached during the 2021 legislative session between the state and the Service Employees International Union, which was recently granted federal approval. The agreement will help address a variety of challenges facing PCAs and the organizations that manage their work, challenges which led to a PCA shortage.

In addition to the pay increase, changes include:

One hour of paid time off for every 30 hours an individual provider works;

An increase in the number of paid holidays from five to seven; and

Funding for the Minnesota Department of Human Services to continue working with SEIU on voluntary training opportunities.

The agreement also increases budgets for Minnesotans who participate in the consumer-directed community supports program that enables them to design the services and supports that fit their needs and hire their own PCAs and for the Consumer Support Grant program, which is an alternative to Medical Assistance for some Minnesota residents.

