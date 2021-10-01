Your Photos
Waseca police ask for public’s help identifying suspects from break-in, offer reward

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca Police Department is searching for two men they say broke into a restaurant early in the morning on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

One of the suspects is described as being a white male, somewhere in his late teens or early 20s, with brown hair. He is described wearing a Notre Dame hat.

** Burglary Investigation- Request for Information** In the early morning of Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 Waseca...

Posted by Waseca Police Department on Thursday, September 30, 2021

The Waseca Police Department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to please contact them at (507) 835-9720 and ask to speak to an on-duty officer or detective.

The department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people who committed this crime.

