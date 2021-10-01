Waseca police ask for public’s help identifying suspects from break-in, offer reward
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca Police Department is searching for two men they say broke into a restaurant early in the morning on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
One of the suspects is described as being a white male, somewhere in his late teens or early 20s, with brown hair. He is described wearing a Notre Dame hat.
The Waseca Police Department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to please contact them at (507) 835-9720 and ask to speak to an on-duty officer or detective.
The department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people who committed this crime.
