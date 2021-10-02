2 vehicles collide on Highway 22 in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two vehicles collided in Mankato Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota RAV4 and Chrysler PT Cruiser were northbound on Highway 22 when the vehicles collided just south of Highway 14.

Two people were in the RAV, while one was in the Cruiser.

Authorities will release more information on the crash later this evening.

