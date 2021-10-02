Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

5th ranked Mavericks open season against UMass Saturday

By Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks hockey is back this weekend to kick off the 2021-22 season.

The Mavericks are fresh off the program’s first-ever appearance in the Frozen Four this past season, and the team takes on the defending national champion in UMass to start the year.

“As we’ve looked at video with our team throughout September, there’s been a lot of clips that have shown full houses. A lot of our guys have wanted to play in front of a full crowd. We know it’s going to be a hostile environment. UMass wants to come out and defend their title. Really for us, to get together as a group in an environment that’s unique,” head coach Mike Hastings explained.

The team looks much different from last year after losing a handful of key players. Despite some new faces, the Mavericks will rely on the veteran players that are back in 2021.

“We’ve got to start at ground zero. We’re going to have to earn everything we get. What we have on our plate this weekend, if we’re not focused on that, this thing could get away from you in a hurry. You look at a guy like Wyatt Aamodt, that’s our captain. What he shoulders as responsibilities, he, in my opinion, emulating what a captain should be through this summer to today. We’re going to allow those guys to take the opportunities to grow,” Hastings added.

Some of the players to keep an eye out for this year include star goaltender Dryden McKay, along with a group of forwards headlined by CCHA Preseason Player of the Year Nathan Smith.

“Smitty [Nathan Smith] is a really strong kid, creative, hard to knock off the puck. He’s got a great shot,” senior defenseman Jack McNeely said.

All the action between the Mavericks and Minutemen started at 6:30 p.m. local time Saturday.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemp was known for his compassionate concern for the community and his dedication to public...
Nicollet County commissioner passes away
This image provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on May 28, 2021 shows 10-year-old...
Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Mayo Clinic is closing most of its U.S. outpatient practices and suspending scheduled surgeries...
Mayo Clinic offering staff day off after Thanksgiving as thank you
Mankato Public Safety
Report: Violent crime rises across Mankato, Minnesota, nation

Latest News

5th ranked Mavericks open season against UMASS Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: Maple River vs. Cleveland
FILE — The South Dakota pheasant hunting season gets underway in two weeks, and the numbers...
South Dakota pheasant season nears with promising numbers
The Cougars hold strong to defeat RJM 3-2.
East holds on to defeat RJM