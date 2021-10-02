5th ranked Mavericks open season against UMass Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks hockey is back this weekend to kick off the 2021-22 season.

The Mavericks are fresh off the program’s first-ever appearance in the Frozen Four this past season, and the team takes on the defending national champion in UMass to start the year.

“As we’ve looked at video with our team throughout September, there’s been a lot of clips that have shown full houses. A lot of our guys have wanted to play in front of a full crowd. We know it’s going to be a hostile environment. UMass wants to come out and defend their title. Really for us, to get together as a group in an environment that’s unique,” head coach Mike Hastings explained.

The team looks much different from last year after losing a handful of key players. Despite some new faces, the Mavericks will rely on the veteran players that are back in 2021.

“We’ve got to start at ground zero. We’re going to have to earn everything we get. What we have on our plate this weekend, if we’re not focused on that, this thing could get away from you in a hurry. You look at a guy like Wyatt Aamodt, that’s our captain. What he shoulders as responsibilities, he, in my opinion, emulating what a captain should be through this summer to today. We’re going to allow those guys to take the opportunities to grow,” Hastings added.

Some of the players to keep an eye out for this year include star goaltender Dryden McKay, along with a group of forwards headlined by CCHA Preseason Player of the Year Nathan Smith.

“Smitty [Nathan Smith] is a really strong kid, creative, hard to knock off the puck. He’s got a great shot,” senior defenseman Jack McNeely said.

All the action between the Mavericks and Minutemen started at 6:30 p.m. local time Saturday.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.