Mankato man treated for injuries following rollover crash in Nicollet County

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was taken to the hospital after a vehicle rollover Friday.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 14 at 471st Avenue in Nicollet Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ram cargo van was traveling on westbound Highway 14 when it rolled over into the median.

The 35-year-old driver was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

