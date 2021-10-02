Mankato man treated for injuries following rollover crash in Nicollet County
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was taken to the hospital after a vehicle rollover Friday.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 14 at 471st Avenue in Nicollet Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ram cargo van was traveling on westbound Highway 14 when it rolled over into the median.
The 35-year-old driver was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
