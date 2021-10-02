Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule now in effect

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule went into effect Friday.

The rule protects consumers from having their heat shut off if they cannot pay their bills in full.

Income eligible customers are not required to pay more than 10% of their household income each month toward their Xcel Energy bill.

All-natural gas and electric companies must offer this protection. The program does not include propane, fuel oil, or wood heating customers.

Customers who receive a notice of proposed disconnection must immediately contact their utility and commit to a payment plan.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.