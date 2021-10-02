Your Photos
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule now in effect

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule went into effect Friday.

The rule protects consumers from having their heat shut off if they cannot pay their bills in full.

Income eligible customers are not required to pay more than 10% of their household income each month toward their Xcel Energy bill.

More:
Minnesota expands eligibility for home heating aid program
Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago
Minnesota expands energy assistance programs, extends cold weather rule

All-natural gas and electric companies must offer this protection. The program does not include propane, fuel oil, or wood heating customers.

Customers who receive a notice of proposed disconnection must immediately contact their utility and commit to a payment plan.

