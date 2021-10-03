Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

County deputy involved in 3rd deadly-force shooting

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy in Duluth.

The shooting early Tuesday morning left Jesse Ferrari with noncritical injuries.

Deputy Jason Kuhnly shot Ferrari after he initially fled from officers attempting to stop him while driving down a street in an all-terrain vehicle.

It’s the third career deadly-force incident for Kuhnly, including the second this year.

In both earlier incidents, deadly force was found to be justified.

Kuhnly, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for eight years, is on standard administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Two vehicles collided in Mankato Friday afternoon.
2 vehicles collide on Highway 22 in Mankato
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ram cargo van was traveling on westbound Highway 14 when it...
Mankato man treated for injuries following rollover crash in Nicollet County
The Waseca Police Department is searching for two men they say broke into a restaurant early in...
Waseca police ask for public’s help identifying suspects from break-in, offer reward
FILE — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that personal care assistant workers in Minnesota will...
Walz announces pay increase, new benefits for Minnesota PCAs
This image provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on May 28, 2021 shows 10-year-old...
Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May

Latest News

Nursing home resident pets horse in Mountain Lake, Minn.
Horses visit Mountain Lake nursing home residents
Scarlets Win Big Over KM
Scarlets Win Big Over KM
MSU Women's Hockey Upsets #6 UMD
MSU Women's Hockey Upsets #6 UMD
#17 MSU Takes Down CSP
#17 MSU Takes Down CSP
Cougars Blank New Ulm
Cougars Blank New Ulm