FritzFest fundraiser supports St. Peter boy with rare, aggressive cancer

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - Several donors rallied together to support the family of a 9-year-old battling a rare form of cancer.

In March, Fritz Urban was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, an aggressive cancer that attacks bones and soft tissue.

The Blue Moon in Kasota hosted an all-day fundraiser Saturday to help cover his medical costs.

FritzFest featured numerous kids activities like face painting and bounce houses as well as live music, food trucks and a silent auction.

Urban’s mom Erika said she’s grateful for the community’s support. “It’s really, really generous and wonderful. It’s incredibly special. It’s a little overwhelming in all the right ways,” she explained.

Those who could not attend are invited to donate to Urban’s GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.