Horses visit Mountain Lake nursing home residents

Nursing home resident pets horse in Mountain Lake, Minn.
Nursing home resident pets horse in Mountain Lake, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Mountain Lake nursing home residents got a surprise visit Saturday from several four-legged friends.

Heritage Horse Farms joined the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society for its fall festival.

Trained therapy horses kept residents company outdoors as they enjoyed live music, snacks and cider.

Bed-ridden elders got in on the action, too. A small pony was brought inside to greet people one-on-one.

Good Samaritan Society Activities Director Lori Golinghorst said, “We go into the room, and the horses are trained to just go right up alongside the bed, to nuzzle in with the residents and love on them.”

Many residents reminisced on owning horses themselves.

Golinghorst mentioned, “It’s so fun! They just light up. When you go to their room, they’re not expecting to see a horse, and it evokes a lot of memories. A lot of people raised horses or grew up with horses.”

The nursing home says it’s great to bring joy to the elders following a quiet, isolated year.

“Last year, everyone was pretty much in their room and we brought activities one-on-one to the room. This year, we’re so excited to have some community and engagement together and something special,” explained Golinghorst.

