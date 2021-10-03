Minnesota GOP picks David Hann as its new leader

HOPKINS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Republicans have picked former state Sen. David Hann as the next leader of their party.

Hann is a former Senate minority leader from Eden Prairie, He defeated entrepreneur Jerry Dettinger by an eight percent margin at the GOP’s state central committee meeting Saturday in Hopkins.

He will lead the effort to repair the party’s image heading into the 2022 midterms.

