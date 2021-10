MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 17th-ranked Minnesota State football has scored 171 points in its last three wins.

On Saturday, the Mavericks defeated Concordia-St. Paul 58-10 to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Minnesota State wraps its two-game homestand next weekend against the Wayne State Wildcats.

