Six people hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Ia. (AP/KEYC) - A man shot several people at a Cedar Rapids hotel but police say all those injured are expected to survive.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday during a concert at the Ramada by Wyndham hotel when witnesses said a man pulled out a gun and began firing.

Police say multiple victims were taken to hospitals, where all were expected to survive.

Police didn’t give details about what happened to the shooter but say there was no ongoing public safety threat.

