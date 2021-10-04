Your Photos
Authorities ask for public’s help in Hanska business theft investigation

The Brown County Sherrif's Office asks for the public's help after a theft took place at a local business in Hanksa.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANSKA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Sherrif’s Office asks for the public’s help after a theft took place at a local business in Hanksa.

Sheriff deputies are looking for the individual in the photo above. The theft took place Friday morning. No word on what business was targeted or what was stolen. The sheriff’s office is in the process of obtaining more photos. If you have any information, call the Brown County Sherriff’s Office at (507) 233-6700.

